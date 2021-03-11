Death – Obituary : RT @NABJPrint: The Print Task Force and the Black Press Task Force of the National Association of Black Journalists are deeply s…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @NABJPrint: The Print Task Force and the Black Press Task Force of the National Association of Black Journalists are deeply saddened by the death of Marshall Latimore, an NABJ member and chief editor of The Atlanta Voice. We send our prayers and condolences to his family and loved ones.



