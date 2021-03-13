Death – Obituary : RT @neilhimself: I’m sad to hear that Sally Grossman has passed away. She was funny, salty, sometimes grumpy (but I think she li…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @neilhimself: I’m sad to hear that Sally Grossman has passed away. She was funny, salty, sometimes grumpy (but I think she liked me) a smart businesswoman and a fount of stories. No more lunches at the Little Bear.

The couch (her wedding present from Mary Travers) is empty now.



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.