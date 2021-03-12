Death – Obituary : RT @Newzroom405: Condolences continue to pour in for Zulu monarch #KingGoodwillZwelithini who passed away at the age of 73. Prin…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @Newzroom405: Condolences continue to pour in for Zulu monarch #KingGoodwillZwelithini who passed away at the age of 73.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, says the family thanks the nation for its support and prayers. Contralesa’s Zolani Mkiva reacts.

Watch: Watch: http://bit.ly/3bFcqtm https://t.co/0o02s0OEo7Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.