Death – Obituary : RT @nhclc: As Luis Palau once noted: “When you win people to Jesus Christ, it’s the greatest joy … And it’s contagious. Once y…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @nhclc: As Luis Palau once noted: “When you win people to Jesus Christ, it’s the greatest joy … And it’s contagious. Once you do it, you don’t want to stop.” As we mourn and pray with the family of this hero of the faith, let’s honor his legacy by echoing his message of joy and hope.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.