Death – Obituary : RT @NHCSouthAfrica: NHC sends their heartfelt condolences to the Zulu Kingdom. King Goodwill Zwelithini played a role in preserv…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @NHCSouthAfrica: NHC sends their heartfelt condolences to the Zulu Kingdom. King Goodwill Zwelithini played a role in preserving the cultural traditions of the Zulu nation, profiled SA globally as a country that prioritises living heritage. #RIPKingZwelithini



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.