Death – Obituary : RT @NisithPramanik: Afflicted by the loss of precious lives due to the tragedy of fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road offic…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @NisithPramanik: Afflicted by the loss of precious lives due to the tragedy of

fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata.

In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved

families with a contrite heart. May injured ones recover soon.

@RailMinIndia @EasternRailwayRead More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.