Death – Obituary : RT @NRC_Egeland: We mourn the loss of Clémence Boutant-Willm and Sam Pegram – two of our very finest humanitarians, colleagues a…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @NRC_Egeland: We mourn the loss of Clémence Boutant-Willm and Sam Pegram – two of our very finest humanitarians, colleagues and friends. They will be remembered by us always. https://www.nrc.no/statement-on-the-loss-of-two-nrc-staff-in-ethiopia

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.