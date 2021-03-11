Death – Obituary : RT @NSWsensing: It is with profound sadness that we mark the passing of @UNSW Scientia Professor Katharina Gaus, who died peacef…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @NSWsensing: It is with profound sadness that we mark the passing of @UNSW Scientia Professor Katharina Gaus, who died peacefully on 3 March 2021. An esteemed member of the NSW scientific community, Prof Gaus was an accomplished immunologist & molecular microscopist.

https://bit.ly/2OlmhLM

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.