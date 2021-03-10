Death – Obituary : RT @NWAmbulance: It is with great sadness that we share with you the loss of our friend and colleague, Peter Millington. Part …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @NWAmbulance: It is with great sadness that we share with you the loss of our friend and colleague, Peter Millington.

Part of our green family for over 30 years; Capacity Manager, Peter passed away over the weekend after battling with COVID-19.

💚

https://www.nwas.nhs.uk/news/tributes-to-long-serving-staff-member-peter-millington/



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.