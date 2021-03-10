Death – Obituary : RT @NYTScience: The day before the Challenger disaster, Allan McDonald and several of his fellow engineers at the company that m…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @NYTScience: The day before the Challenger disaster, Allan McDonald and several of his fellow engineers at the company that made the shuttle’s booster rockets tried to stop the launch. They were overruled by company executives and NASA officials. He has died at 83. https://nyti.ms/3bx7kzm

