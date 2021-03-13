Death – Obituary : RT @officeofssbadal: I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Naib Subedar Parwinder Singh from 22 Punjab, resident of J…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @officeofssbadal: I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Naib Subedar Parwinder Singh from 22 Punjab, resident of Jagraon, who laid down his life in the line of duty in the Batalik sector (Leh) along LoC. May Gurusahab grant peace to his soul & strength to the family.

#Martyr @adgpi



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.