Death – Obituary : RT @OPFFALocal_162: We are saddened to announce the death of active member Firefighter Martin Charbonneau who succumbed to cance…

RT @OPFFALocal_162: We are saddened to announce the death of active member Firefighter Martin Charbonneau who succumbed to cancer at 49 years old.

Our hearts are with Martin’s family & friends at this difficult time.

Rest In Peace Brother Charbonneau.

@IAFFNewsDesk @IAFFCanada @opffa @OttFire



