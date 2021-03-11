Death – Obituary : RT @opry: March 9, 1963 is a somber day in Opry history. A silent prayer was held during the Opry to honor members Patsy Cline…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.
RT @opry: March 9, 1963 is a somber day in Opry history.
A silent prayer was held during the Opry to honor members Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins who tragically passed away in a plane crash days earlier.
Our Opry family has treasured memories of these performers ❤️
