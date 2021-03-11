Death – Obituary : RT @osbke: We join the Kenya Rugby fraternity in mourning the passing of a man who truly loved and supported this sport, Justine…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @osbke: We join the Kenya Rugby fraternity in mourning the passing of a man who truly loved and supported this sport, Justine ‘Tyso’ Oira. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and the Nakuru Rugby family. May he Rest in eternal peace. #RIPTyso



