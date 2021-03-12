Death – Obituary : RT @patience_setati: His majesty King Godwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s passing cuts deep. While we’re mourning as a country we w…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @patience_setati: His majesty King Godwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s passing cuts deep. While we’re mourning as a country we won’t tolerate nonsensical headlines about him, no racist undertones & definitely no tribal divisions. May he rest easy & condolences to the entire Zulu nation.Read More

