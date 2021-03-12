Death – Obituary : RT @PCMFSouthAfrica: HSH Princess Charlene and HSH Prince Albert of Monaco are saddened to hear of the passing of Zulu King Good…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @PCMFSouthAfrica: HSH Princess Charlene and HSH Prince Albert of Monaco are saddened to hear of the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. Beyond the collaboration with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, King Zwelithini was a close personal friend of Princess Charlene.



