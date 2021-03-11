Death – Obituary : RT @ProJectAudioSys: Lou Ottens the, father of the compact cassette has passed away at the age of 94. For many of us, the compac…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @ProJectAudioSys: Lou Ottens the, father of the compact cassette has passed away at the age of 94.

For many of us, the compact cassette tape was the standard music format growing up – but what we have to be grateful for was him helping to make music portable – thanks again, Mr. Ottens!



