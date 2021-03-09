DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @proudhampur: With great sadness, profound grief & sorrow, we regret to inform the untimely & sad demise of Col Nitin Narahar Joshi (Retd). Col Joshi was commissioned into the Indian Army (Army Ordnance Corps) on 20 Aug 1988 & served as PRO (Defence), Udhampur from 12 Sep 2016 to 31 Jul 2018.



