Death – Obituary : RT @QueenUrartu: His bravery and sacrifice of his own life while being heavily WOUNDED & shielding his compadres from the en…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @QueenUrartu: His bravery and sacrifice of his own life while being heavily WOUNDED & shielding his compadres from the enemies awarded him the ‘Artsakh Battle Cross of the First Order’.

A man who dedicated his being to his nation and people shall never go forgotten.

Rest easy, Gago jan.



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.