Death – Obituary : RT @RealHauleGluck: #VerifiedReports President @MagufuliJP has died at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Reports have…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @RealHauleGluck: #VerifiedReports President @MagufuliJP has died at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Reports have been confirmed by State House officials as well as politicians close to the President.

May God rest his soul in peace!



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.