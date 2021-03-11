Death – Obituary : RT @republicans_nau: Lt. Col. Robert Ashby served our nation with distinction and honor. He was not only a hero, but also a role…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @republicans_nau: Lt. Col. Robert Ashby served our nation with distinction and honor. He was not only a hero, but also a role-model for so many. May your family and friends find a sense of peace during these trying times. Rest In Peace, Lt. Col. Ashby 🇺🇸

#restinpeace #TuskegeeAirmen #HeroesRead More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.