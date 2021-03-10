Death – Obituary : RT @RITFSP: Opportunity at RIT: Director, Year One Programs. Please share: https://t.co/77PTi50v3h @snationknapper, you will be…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @RITFSP: Opportunity at RIT: Director, Year One Programs. Please share: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2445455213/?refId=P80Q%2BLMcTYWumz1hUJme7w%3D%3D

@snationknapper, you will be greatly missed! https://twitter.com/snationknapper/status/1367195308170510337

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.