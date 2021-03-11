Death – Obituary : RT @ru0unikenshin: @Reuters U Zaw Myat Lin (Headmaster of Suu Vocational institute Shwe Pyi Thar) was arrested and brutally, inh…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @ru0unikenshin: @Reuters U Zaw Myat Lin (Headmaster of Suu Vocational institute Shwe Pyi Thar) was arrested and brutally, inhumanely totured and killed by Myanmar Military 🇲🇲.

Photos are really sensitive to be attached.

Rest in peace our hero 🙏

