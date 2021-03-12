Death – Obituary : RT @Ruth_HHopkins: Aruká Juma, the last surviving member of his Amazonian Tribe, has died from COVID-19. The Indigenous knowledg…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @Ruth_HHopkins: Aruká Juma, the last surviving member of his Amazonian Tribe, has died from COVID-19. The Indigenous knowledge & ceremony of his people goes with him. He was also his Tribe’s last fluent language speaker.

His Tribe was wiped out by extractive industries. https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/10/obituaries/aruka-juma-coronavirus-dead.html?smid=tw-share

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.