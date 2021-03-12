Death – Obituary : RT @RwandaHealth: 12.03.2021 Amakuru Mashya | Update Twihanganishije imiryango y’abagore babiri b’imyaka 59 (i Huye) na 24 (i K…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @RwandaHealth: 12.03.2021 Amakuru Mashya | Update

Twihanganishije imiryango y’abagore babiri b’imyaka 59 (i Huye) na 24 (i Kigali) bitabye Imana / Condolences to families of 59 yo (in Huye) and 24 yo (in Kigali) women who passed away



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.