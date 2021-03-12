Death – Obituary : RT @SabeloChalufu: His Majesty the King, Isilo Samabandla, Ikhotheme iNkosi. Fare thee well your Majesty, King Goodwill Zweli…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @SabeloChalufu: His Majesty the King,

Isilo Samabandla,

Ikhotheme iNkosi.

Fare thee well your Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini Ka Bhekuzulu.

May your soul rest in eternal peace. Condolences to your family and the Zulu Nation.

Bayede Hlanga lomhlabathi! 🙌🏾🕊🕊

#RIPKingZwelithini https://t.co/C9EwFTdHk9Read More

