Death – Obituary : RT @SaifullahiHon: His Excellency Engr Dr @KwankwasoRM receives the painful loss of Alhaji Dauda Dangalan, a veteran NEPU politi…

RT @SaifullahiHon: His Excellency Engr Dr @KwankwasoRM receives the painful loss of Alhaji Dauda Dangalan, a veteran NEPU politician and a principled follower of Late Aminu Kano. He sends his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. May Allah forgive him and grant him Jannah. Ameen



