Death – Obituary : RT @SakinaFaiza: Salam upon our 7th Imam(ع) who was 14 years in the prison. Salam upon our 7th Imam(ع) who had 18 sons but still…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @SakinaFaiza: Salam upon our 7th Imam(ع) who was 14 years in the prison.

Salam upon our 7th Imam(ع) who had 18 sons but still whose coffin was taken by 4 paid workers.

Salam on our 7th Imam(ع) whose body was thrown in the bridge of baghdad.

My heartfelt condolences to Imam of our time(عج)Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.