Death – Obituary : RT @SamaraAfzal: There seems to be a rise of #COVID19 in Pakistan.. I heard of one young death only a few days ago..Just because…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @SamaraAfzal: There seems to be a rise of #COVID19 in Pakistan.. I heard of one young death only a few days ago..Just because you personally don’t know anyone who has died doesn’t mean people aren’t dying.. please stay safe.. wear masks, social distance & get your elders vaccinated 🙏Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.