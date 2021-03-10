Death – Obituary : RT @samirasawlani: Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko has passed away from cancer. Mr Bakayoko had travelled to France …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @samirasawlani: Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko has passed away from cancer.

Mr Bakayoko had travelled to France for treatment a few weeks ago and had just been flown to Germany for further care. https://twitter.com/aouattara_prci/status/1369735788804665347

