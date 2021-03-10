Death – Obituary : RT @SCMRorg: It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Nathaniel Reichek MD, one of the founding fathers of the f…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @SCMRorg: It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Nathaniel Reichek MD, one of the founding fathers of the field of CMR and winner of the SCMR Gold Medal in 2017. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Reichek family.

Our memoriam can be read here: https://zcu.io/4QcX



