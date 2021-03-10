Death – Obituary : RT @SenJohnKennedy: Deeply saddened to see govt punish foster services for their religious beliefs. That discrimination hurts ki…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @SenJohnKennedy: Deeply saddened to see govt punish foster services for their religious beliefs. That discrimination hurts kids who are waiting for loving, healthy homes.

No govt agency that discriminates against people on the basis of faith deserves taxpayer money.

https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/press-releases?id=3B4F58BD-AFF1-42C2-A78A-6D5B2F8C67EC

