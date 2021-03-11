Death – Obituary : RT @sltrib: Tony Caputo, the man who helped launch Salt Lake City’s artisan food scene when he opened his namesake Italian marke…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @sltrib: Tony Caputo, the man who helped launch Salt Lake City’s artisan food scene when he opened his namesake Italian market and deli across the street from Pioneer Park, has died.

https://trib.al/0z6Ox9x

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.