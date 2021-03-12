Death – Obituary : RT @SollyMsimanga: My sincere condolences to the Zulu nation on the passing of His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzul…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @SollyMsimanga: My sincere condolences to the Zulu nation on the passing of His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.

May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead 💔



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.