Death – Obituary : RT @Sophietrigger: Wellington’s conservation community has been rocked by the loss of a tenacious environmentalist, who never le…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @Sophietrigger: Wellington’s conservation community has been rocked by the loss of a tenacious environmentalist, who never let the word “no” stop him, via @nzherald https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/conservation-community-in-shock-at-loss-of-driving-force-colin-ryder/PBKR67BT6OUVIOI4ERIDAANW24/

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.