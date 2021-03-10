Death – Obituary : RT @State_SCA: 2020 was the deadliest year for women in Afghanistan according to @UNAMAnews. Among those killed were 7 courageou…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @State_SCA: 2020 was the deadliest year for women in Afghanistan according to @UNAMAnews. Among those killed were 7 courageous Afghan women honored at #IWOC2021. We mourn their loss and take inspiration from their lives. Their work shows the many ways women are transforming Afghanistan. https://twitter.com/USEmbassyKabul/status/1369670591880560642

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.