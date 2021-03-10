Death – Obituary : RT @SteeleComets: In 2016 @AmherstGBB & @AvonLakeSports Lady Shoregals were fortunate to have Joe Tait call their game on WE…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @SteeleComets: In 2016 @AmherstGBB & @AvonLakeSports Lady Shoregals were fortunate to have Joe Tait call their game on WEOL. A day we won’t forget!

Condolences to the Tait Family on Joe’s passing. He was simply the Best.



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.