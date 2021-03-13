Death – Obituary : RT @stephan_ieK: @TostevinM Htet Myat Aung is 1st year student ,studying Marine Mechanical in MYANMAR MARITIME UNIVERSITY who g…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @stephan_ieK: @TostevinM Htet Myat Aung is 1st year student ,studying Marine Mechanical in MYANMAR MARITIME UNIVERSITY who got shot at stomach passed away at 12:20 PM in Pyay, Bago.

Sending deepest condolences to the family and friends.

#Mar13Coup

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar



