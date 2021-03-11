Death – Obituary : RT @Sunflow24456399: The belongings of the one who got head shot and passed away just now. Happened at #NorthDagon. Terrorists s…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @Sunflow24456399: The belongings of the one who got head shot and passed away just now. Happened at #NorthDagon. Terrorists shot again to head of an unarmed civilian. This is Crimes Against Humanity. @freya_cole

May your soul Rest In Peace bro.

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Mar11Coup

STOP ONSLAUGHT



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.