Death – Obituary : RT @Tabeen6: Shama Khalid leaves behind a legacy of art and literary work and her students are spread all over the world. Famous…

RT @Tabeen6: Shama Khalid leaves behind a legacy of art and literary work and her students are spread all over the world. Famous writer Mehmood Sham declared her death as a great loss to Urdu Literature. 💔

