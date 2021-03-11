Death – Obituary : RT @TeriBrowne: So very very sorry to hear this. @blake_betsy and I had such wonderful times working with Julie on @IPE_UofSC in…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @TeriBrowne: So very very sorry to hear this. @blake_betsy and I had such wonderful times working with Julie on @IPE_UofSC initiatives- she was such a great person and fierce health profession student champion! She will be greatly missed. @FacesOfCOVID @CTZebra @covid19rip1 https://twitter.com/SCarolinaAHEC/status/1362828582792257536

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.