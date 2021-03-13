Death – Obituary : RT @TeutaSkenderi: “A few drops of blood are enough to contain all the memory of the world inside.” —Ismail Kadare, ‘Elegy for K…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @TeutaSkenderi: “A few drops of blood are enough to contain all the memory of the world inside.”

—Ismail Kadare, ‘Elegy for Kosovo’.

The Jashari family children, all but one, Besarta, were brutally murdered by Serbian forces on this day in 1998. Today, we mourn their stolen childhoods.



