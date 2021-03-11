Death – Obituary : RT @TheBodyFarm_UTK: It is with great sadness that we share Dr. J Randall Pearce lost his battle with COVID. Randy was our Foren…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @TheBodyFarm_UTK: It is with great sadness that we share Dr. J Randall Pearce lost his battle with COVID. Randy was our Forensic Odontologist who dearly loved teaching the hundreds of law enforcement agents over the last 15+ years. He was always a favorite instructor! He will be greatly missed.



