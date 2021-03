Death – Obituary : RT @thekanemborno: Inna lillahi wa inna Ilaiyi raju’unMay the gentle soul of Yusuf Baba Idris rest in peace. Yusuf was the lea…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @thekanemborno: Inna lillahi wa inna Ilaiyi raju’un

May the gentle soul of Yusuf Baba Idris rest in peace. Yusuf was the leader of the #CJTF of kukawa. He died as a result of ambush by boko haram alongside some military officers while on patrol.

May Allah admit them Into aljannatul firdaus.



