Death – Obituary : RT @TheMahiraKhan: Legend is, what legend does. He served us all. For so so long. Pakistan is indebted to you Tariq Aziz Sir. Tr…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @TheMahiraKhan: Legend is, what legend does. He served us all. For so so long. Pakistan is indebted to you Tariq Aziz Sir. Truly, the end of an era.

May Allah bless you. My condolences to his family and all of Pakistan. 🙏🏼♥️🇵🇰

#TariqAziz https://t.co/kRflbgrfVuRead More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.