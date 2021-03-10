Death – Obituary : RT @Tsikinya_Chaka: The TCC is also sad to share the news of the passing of Christopher Zithulele Mann – poet, musician, dramati…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @Tsikinya_Chaka: The TCC is also sad to share the news of the passing of Christopher Zithulele Mann – poet, musician, dramatist, scholar and cultural activist. Mann was a dedicated promoter of the diverse languages and literatures of South Africa. Lala ngoxolo.

Chris Mann (1948-2021)



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.