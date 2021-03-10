Death – Obituary : RT @ubaba_sneh: #FeesMustFall #SizofundaNgenkani2021 what happened to rubber bullet 💔, wits 🚮🚮💩. rest easy Brother 🕊. https://t….

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @ubaba_sneh: #FeesMustFall #SizofundaNgenkani2021 what happened to rubber bullet 💔, wits 🚮🚮💩. rest easy Brother 🕊. https://t.co/k1vlv8vvJKRead More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.