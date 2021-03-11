Death – Obituary : RT @UFestyeg: ⚠️Important Festival Announcement⚠️ With today’s final UFest at Home episode, we announce (with heavy hearts) the …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @UFestyeg: ⚠️Important Festival Announcement⚠️ With today’s final UFest at Home episode, we announce (with heavy hearts) the cancellation of UFest 2021. The new dates for our next festival are May 27-28, 2022. #yegevents #yegmedia #exploreedmonton #ufestyeg #yegfestivals #yeg



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.