Death – Obituary : RT @UltimateSB101: After a tsunami of great new @SpongeBob content, we’re now saddled with some sad news. #SpongeBobMovesIn is s…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @UltimateSB101: After a tsunami of great new @SpongeBob content, we’re now saddled with some sad news. #SpongeBobMovesIn is shutting down on May 31st, 2021. I’ll discuss this further in a @YouTube video later today. #SpongeBob #Nickelodeon #SpongeBobNews #SpongeBobGames



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.