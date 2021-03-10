Death – Obituary : RT @UrbanShelter: It is with great sadness and total submission to the will of God that we announce the demise of our Executive …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @UrbanShelter: It is with great sadness and total submission to the will of God that we announce the demise of our Executive Director, Mallam Mukhtar Ibrahim Aliyu whose sad event happened on Tuesday the 9th of March 2021.



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.